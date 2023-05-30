Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ngamiland farmers excited about Texas bulls

By

Published

Ngamiland farmers excited about Texas bulls
HAINAVELD FARMERS ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN: Tiro Modisaeman

On Wednesday this week, Botswana government received 141 bulls and 21 heifers from the United states of America to boost the country’s revised artificial insemination programme. Despite the country being known for its best beef, especially in the European Union countries, who are the main importers of Botswana beef, farmers have generally expressed appreciation at […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Stepdad charges son's father damages Stepdad charges son's father damages

Front Page

Stepdad charges son’s father damages

*Dispute over the money turns ugly as late mum's family demand their share

6 days ago

News

Kgosi Tawana’s royal treat

*Batawana to wine and dine for Kgosi's return

17/05/2023

Business

The cockroach killer

For the last seven years, Lone Galedibelwe has made his money by fumigating homes and eliminating pests of all shapes and sizes, from fleas...

09/05/2023

Business

Nata’s new start

Village gets Kitsong Centre As part of their commitment to pushing the ICT sector to new heights and bringing the digital world closer to...

09/05/2023
Maun goes gospel Maun goes gospel

Entertainment

Maun goes gospel

Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist...

25/04/2023
MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

News

MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana chapter last week launched a sponsorship for the 30th World Press Freedom day celebrations The day will...

18/04/2023
Too dangerous to be free Too dangerous to be free

News

Too dangerous to be free

*Man accused of setting fire to woman denied bail *Suspect had just been released from psychiatric ward

12/04/2023
Taken to tusk Taken to tusk

News

Taken to tusk

*Elephants tusks land trio in trouble

11/04/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.