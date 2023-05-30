GOVT spent p25million on Texan cattle

The Government has spent approximately P25 million in acquiring the 162 cattle that arrived yesterday in Gaborone from Texas in the United States of America. President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the amount includes logistics expenditures such as transporting and ensuring that the animals arrive in Botswana in good health after they left their country of […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Beefmaster bulls, Black Angus bulls, Brahman bulls, Brinen bulls, Clay Hudgins, Gaborone, JD Hudgins Incorporation, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination Ranch, red Angus bulls, red Brahman bulls, Sherlyn bulls, Texas, United States of America, white Brahman heifers
Click to comment