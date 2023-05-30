Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

GOVT spent p25million on Texan cattle

By

Published

GOVT spent p25million on Texan cattle
DELIGHTED: Masisi(L), GRATEFUL: Hudgins(R)

The Government has spent approximately P25 million in acquiring the 162 cattle that arrived yesterday in Gaborone from Texas in the United States of America. President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the amount includes logistics expenditures such as transporting and ensuring that the animals arrive in Botswana in good health after they left their country of […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Authorities implored to support media growth Authorities implored to support media growth

News

Authorities implored to support media growth

Advertising used as weapon against perceived 'enemies of the State' When Media practitioners convened at Limkokwing University of Technology last Saturday, it was evident...

16/05/2023

Politics

Dr Dow, Kablay to face-off on May 24th

*Dow cites VP, Speaker, two ministers as witnesses

09/05/2023
MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

News

MISA Botswana unveils world press freedom day sponsors

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana chapter last week launched a sponsorship for the 30th World Press Freedom day celebrations The day will...

18/04/2023
All eyes on Ghetto All eyes on Ghetto

Sports

All eyes on Ghetto

BOTESSA Athletics Champs give athletes shot at international glory Over 300 athletes from tertiary institutions across the country will converge on the second city...

18/04/2023
DJ remanded for stealing sweets DJ remanded for stealing sweets

News

DJ remanded for stealing sweets

A 27-year-old man’s problematic sweet tooth has landed him in deep trouble as he was ordered to spend five days in police cells awaiting...

28/03/2023
Where did the money come from? Where did the money come from?

News

Where did the money come from?

*Duo caught with P279, 800 cash at F/town bus rank *Herdboy found with P9, 000 in back pocket

14/03/2023
Time for textiles Time for textiles

Business

Taking IDM to the top

Meet the boss Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama,...

07/03/2023
Minergy on a mission Minergy on a mission

Business

Minergy on a mission

Demand for the black rock keeps burning After a bright 2022, Minergy are confident the good times will carry on this year as their...

28/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.