Woman, 27, accused of defiling boy, 15

A 27-year-old woman is currently in police custody accused of defiling a Form 1 schoolboy aged 15.

The suspect is a Tirelo Sechaba volunteer and works at the same Junior School where the teenage boy is a student.

The police were tipped-off by the victim’s grandmother, with Machaneng Station Commander, Tsholofelo Masole telling The Voice they arrested the accused on Wednesday.

“She is helping us with the ongoing investigations. We have so far engaged the social workers and parents. The matter will be taken before Mahalapye Magistrates Court soon,” revealed Superintendent Masole.