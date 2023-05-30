BPF faction goes ahead with ‘illegal gathering’

The much talked about meeting of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)’s Concerned group will go ahead as planned in the mining town of Selibe-Phikwe next Saturday.

The group, which has changed itself from Concerned group to, 'Mahundred Percent' has been sending voice note messages through social media inviting interested members to attend the meeting in large numbers.

In one of the messages, members are asked to come in their numbers so that they can interact with the BPF Patron and Former President, Ian Khama.

It is said that Khama will address the meeting through a big screen which wi...