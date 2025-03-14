Jubilee Psychiatric Unit reopens

Minister of Health Dr. Stephen Modise officially opened the refurbished Jubilee Psychiatric unit in Francistown this morning.

The refurbishing was a project successfully undertaken by Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC).

The new unit features dedicated male and female wards, each designed to accommodate ten patients.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Modise said the unit stands as a symbol of the collective effort and dedication displayed by the BTC staff members, who have selflessly invested their personal resources to enhance the welfare of the community.

Dr. Modise revealed that annually the unit receives more than 400 males and 200 females, with an average length of stay of about 14 days per patient, while more complicated cases are referred to Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital in Lobatse.

“In the past year, the Jubilee Psychiatric Unit has met the needs of 4,177 outpatient clients, demonstrating the critical demand for mental health services in our community,” said Modise.

The Minister reiterated their desire as a new government to have a health sector that works for all our people regardless of where they live or their social and economic standing. “Our government regards health as a human right,” he said.

He said mental health conditions are some of the five main Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) that affect a huge number of people. Others being cancers, heart diseases, diabetes and hypertension.

“Many brave their battles in silence, often deprived of the dignity and support that they deserve,” he said.

Minister Modise affirmed their commitment to create a secure environment for healing, one that offers both sanctuary and safety, maintaining peace and restoring dignity for the affected.

The Minister further implored BTC to consider adopting the Jubilee Psychiatric Unit fully as a part of their initiative to improve mental health services in Francistown and surrounding areas.

“By investing in the ongoing development of this vital facility, you can enhance the welfare of both staff and patients, ensuring that mental health care is not just a service, but a shared commitment to uplift our community,” he said.