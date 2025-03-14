Zebras gear up for World Cup battle!

Ramoreboli eyes maximum points against Algeria and Somalia”

Botswana national football team head coach, Morena Ramoreboli, has provided an update on the Zebras’ preparations as they continue their training camp ahead of two crucial FIFA World Cup 2028 qualifiers.

The team is set to face Algeria on March 21 and Somalia on March 25, with both matches scheduled to take place at Francistown’s Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

The match against Algeria will be the first-leg encounter between the two teams, while the fixture against Somalia serves as the second leg, following Botswana’s 3-1 victory over them last year. Botswana currently sits third in Group B, where Algeria leads the standings.

During a press briefing at Lekidi football centre, Ramoreboli raised the importance of the ongoing camp.

“This camp is very important because it includes 90% of the local players. The camp is all about adaptation, and we have managed to do that. It’s getting there, and we will get it right,” he said.

The coach stressed that frequent training camps are crucial for helping the players understand each other’s playing styles and raising the level of competition within the team.

“I still believe that there is so much we gain from such camps. We are still planning to do more camps, especially with our local guys, because we want to increase the level of competition. For us to do so, we need to allow them to be in camp more often so that they get to understand what is at stake and what is needed when you are in camp. The more time they spend together, the better their understanding and cohesion on the field,” he concluded.

The Zebras will be looking to secure maximum points from the two fixtures to strengthen their position in Group B and keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive. International players will soon be joining the team this coming weekend to beef up the squad.