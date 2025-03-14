Innovation meets compassion

BTC & BDIH hackathon celebrates life-changing AI solutions

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) and Botswana Digital Innovation Hub (BDIH) today (Friday, 14th) hosted the award ceremony for the BDIH Hackathon, in a celebration of creativity, technology, and human ingenuity.

Held at the BDT headquarters, the event honoured three groundbreaking companies that emerged as winners, showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionise healthcare and improve lives.

The Hackathon, launched in November last year and ended in December, attracted over 57 applicants, with 10 finalists shortlisted in a rigorous selection process.

The participants were tasked with developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to address physical and mental health challenges with a key focus on creating an AI Health Coach.

This revolutionary tool would analyze an individual’s health data, lifestyle habits, and risk factors to provide real-time, personalized guidance that promotes healthier behaviour.

The winners of the competition were Segaisi Tech, founded by Agfa Ngwalongwalo and Pako Okabile, who secured third place.

They received P22,500.00 and six months of free Wi-Fi.

HealthPal, owned by Mpho Sekwenyane, Tshegofatso Sepora, Warona Bontsi, and Sandile Kapaya, took second place, winning P27,500.00 along with nine months of free Wi-Fi.

Aerobw, led by Mirza Toufiq and Richmond Annan, claimed the top prize, walking away with P32,500.00 and a full year of free Wi-Fi.

During the welcome address, BTC’s Corporate Strategist, Dudu Mapila, mentioned the company’s commitment to becoming a forward-thinking digital enterprise, noting the role of innovators in driving this transformation and how the hackathon aligns with BTC’s digital strategy.

“As we evolve into a cutting-edge digital business, our focus is on adopting the latest technologies and developing new digital services that meet the changing needs of our customers. Innovators like you play a critical role in shaping this space,” she stated.

Mapila further noted that the event closely aligns with Botswana’s national vision of becoming a digitally transformed, knowledge-based economy.

She stressed that innovation is a key driver of progress, helping to solve complex problems and create new opportunities.

In an interview following their win, Mirza Toufiq shared insights about Aerobw’s winning project, an AI-powered mental health Chabot designed to support individuals experiencing mental crises before seeking professional help.

The Chabot is multilingual, catering for the diverse linguistic individuals of Botswana.

“The Chabot serves as an initial response tool for mental health crises. Many young people feel overwhelmed, stressed, or depressed, and our AI-powered Chabot provides a confidential and accessible first point of contact before they reach out to a specialist. While it does not replace psychiatrists, it serves as a bridge to professional help,” Toufiq explained.

In a generous gesture, the Aerobw team pledged to donate half of their prize money to Lentswe Primary School in Mochudi, where both founders completed their early education.

Closing the event, BDIH representative Ogone Mothowagae highlighted the transformative power of AI in addressing global health and humanitarian challenges.

“Today, we have witnessed the remarkable impact of AI-driven innovation on physical and mental health. These groundbreaking solutions are redefining the healthcare landscape. The exceptional work showcased here today demonstrates how technology is not just improving lives but also transforming them,” she concluded.