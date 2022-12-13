Connect with us

Ghetto beauty charged with ex’s murder

Published

IN THE LIMELIGHT: Jack in court

Used to turning heads because of her stunning good looks, on Thursday morning, Tshegofatso Jack was once again the centre of all attention.

This time, however, the 21-year-old found herself in the limelight not for her beauty but for her alleged actions; she is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend, popular Francistown taxi-man, Abraham Maigwa.

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death at his rented accommodation in the second city’s Newstance location, just after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a resident in the area, Jack was arrested at her own home in the same ne...

