Ghetto beauty charged with ex’s murder

You May Also Like
News
P900 000 demand for her release was unmet Broadhurst Magistrate Onkarabile Mokone this week granted bail to four men accused of kidnapping a Chinese...
News
Ex-wife and widow in court over compensation claim Last month, Civil Aviation Authority continued with their compensation for Maun residents who were relocated to...
News
Suspected double killer's arrest reveals further skeletons After almost a month chasing a killer with the blood of a Molepolole woman and her granddaughter...
News
In the wake of 16 days of activism against gender based violence a 33- year old woman of Sedie ward in Maun has been...
News
CKGR burial appeal postponed till further notice 11 months after he passed away, Gaoberekwe Pitseng’s body remains in a Ghanzi mortuary as the legal...
News
A triple murder suspect accused of killing all his immediate family members appeared in court this week to request the magistrate presiding over a...