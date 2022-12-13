Lucara’s bright forecast

You May Also Like
Business
Lucara celebrate 10 years of diamonds This week, one of the biggest successes in the diamond industry, Lucara Botswana, celebrated ten dazzling years of...
Latest News
Companies listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Limited continue to make grand recoveries after the Covid-19 scare. Lucara Diamond Corporation through their financial...
Business
Mining sector shows signs of recovery With the mining sector looking to dig itself out of past holes to new heights, Minerals Minister, Lefoko...
Business
Owners of Karowe Mine, Lucara Diamond Corp, have recently told its stakeholders that it has secured US$220 million for the underground expansion of the...
Business
Lucara on course to convert Karowe Mine from open-cast to underground By the end of last year, Lucara Diamond Corp had plunged over P180...
Business
Lucara maintain production guidance suspension With Covid-19 disruptions showing no sign of abating any time soon, Lucara, which operates Karowe Mine in Boteti, will...
Latest News
We followed labour laws- mark Trollope A leading mining services company, Trollope has come under fire over allegations of unlawful retrenchments of staff. Trollope,...
Business
Karowe Mine moves a step closer to underground operations Lucara Diamond Corp, operators of Karowe Mine says it is moving closer to converting the...