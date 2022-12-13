Lucara’s bright forecast

Diamond giant predicts big things for 2023

Lucara Diamond Corp expects 2023 to be another dazzling year, with the mining giant’s predicting they will rake in between P2.6 - 3 billion in diamond revenue from Karowe Mine.

According to the company’s outlook for the upcoming year, they expect to recover anywhere between 395, 000 - 425, 000 carats from 4.1 - 5.1 million tonnes of ore which to be mined over the 12-month period.

This represents a slight increase from the revised 2022 sales guidance, which forecasts revenue of P2.5 - 2.9 billion for the current year raised from 300, 000 - 3...