Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission

By

Published

Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission
UDC HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS: Moeti Mohwasa

Posterity will judge the commissioners harshly- Moseki
Recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the constitution of Botswana (Dibotelo Commission) have been made available to the public through a report. However the report has been met with a serious backlash as many expressed shock and dismay at its contents. The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engages different people to get their views.
Moeti Mohwasa-UDC’ S Head of Communications
Allow us to start off by stating that we do not agree with the fiasco that is the BDP government instituted constitutional revie...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Politics

Dibeela launches new party

*Boko's former deputy berates BNF and UDC

26/11/2022

News

Corruption bleeds the economy-loo

*No conviction for high profile cases

23/11/2022
Chilling’out Fri 11 November 2022 Chilling’out Fri 11 November 2022

Entertainment

Chilling’out Fri 11 November 2022

Wasuup Suggie? Gospel artist Suggie Fisher had her friends worried this past weekend. The singer announced on her Facebook wall that her five-year-old marriage...

15/11/2022
AP/BCP invade Molepolole AP/BCP invade Molepolole

News

AP/BCP invade Molepolole

Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...

08/11/2022

Entertainment

Living the dream

Tina Cocks commonly known as Tina Tameti is a 32-year old Khwai native, in North West District, who is proud of his roots and...

01/11/2022
Chilling out Chilling out

Entertainment

Chilling out

Well wishes to Mc Theo Shaya would like to send well wishes to MC Theo, who was involved in a horror crash on Saturday...

05/07/2022
Botswana creaking party Botswana creaking party

News

Botswana creaking party

Keorapetse kept away from ‘sensitive’ BCP meeting Already creaking, further cracks are emerging at the Botswana Congress Party (BCP). On Sunday, Member of Parliament...

05/07/2022
Who is the next LOO? Who is the next LOO?

News

Who is the next LOO?

There a number of capable and independent minded cadres with credentials to lead- Analyst Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Parliamentary Caucus Committee will soon...

05/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.