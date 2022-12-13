Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission

Posterity will judge the commissioners harshly- Moseki

Recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the constitution of Botswana (Dibotelo Commission) have been made available to the public through a report. However the report has been met with a serious backlash as many expressed shock and dismay at its contents. The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engages different people to get their views.

Moeti Mohwasa-UDC’ S Head of Communications

Allow us to start off by stating that we do not agree with the fiasco that is the BDP government instituted constitutional revie...