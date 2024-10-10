BOMAID Engages Stakeholders in Maun:

Recently Bomaid conducted a series of stakeholder engagements in Maun as part of its ongoing ‘Rhythm of Life Campaign,’ an initiative aimed at strengthening relationships and addressing key concerns among stakeholders.

The Maun engagements followed successful interactions with customers, members, corporate clients, and healthcare providers in Gaborone, Palapye and Francistown.

In addition to courtesy visits to customers and health facilities, Bomaid’s Chief Executive Officer, Moraki Mokgosana, led the morning session presentation, dedicated to corporate clients, delivering an insightful presentation that underscored the importance of open dialogue and collaboration.

“At Bomaid, our commitment is to ensure that our stakeholders feel heard, valued, informed and most importantly empowered. These engagements are pivotal in fostering trust and ensuring that we remain responsive to the evolving needs of our members and partners,” said Mokgosana.

The morning session was well-received, with discussions focusing on the 16 health plans offered by Bomaid, the membership and claims process, recent updates to the Book of Rules, and the intricacies of pre-authorisations and billing.

This dialogue was crucial in addressing customers pain points and improving overall service delivery.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malebogo Kebabonye, Bomaid’s Chief Clinical Services Officer, lead the provider engagement.

“Our goal is to ensure that our healthcare providers are aligned with our mission to deliver high-quality, accessible healthcare to our members. These engagements provide a vital platform for discussing how we can work together more effectively,” remarked Dr. Kebabonye.

Part of the changes introduced include greater access given to providers to the Bomaid Portal which allows both members and providers to view statements, confirm benefit limits, member details and overall account status.

Dr Kebabonye’s presentation followed a thorough overview of the North West District health status given by the DHMT coordinator, Dr Sandra Maripe.

She too emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between government and the private sector in advancing health for all.

She went on to appreciate the continued engagement with the health care providers and applauded the information and knowledge shared by the Fund as a critical partner in the health sector.

Corporate Communications Manager, Tshepo Happy Maphanyane, highlighted the importance of these interactions in building lasting partnerships.

“Effective communication is the cornerstone of strong relationships. Through these engagements, we are able to connect more deeply with our stakeholders, understand their concerns, and work collaboratively towards solutions,” she stated.

Bomaid will continue its engagements sessions in various places across the country, reinforcing its commitment to providing competitive and diverse healthcare solutions that meet the needs of all its stakeholders.