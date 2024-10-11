Kabomo is King of the grill

Nando’s Celebrates Botswana’s Kabomo as Champion of the International Grillers Challenge

Nando’s Botswana welcomed back it’s very own Odirile Kabomo as the International Grillers Challenge winner at Nando’s Game City Drive Thru.

Kabomo emerged victorious at the event held in Kasane this past September.

He graced the competition alongside some of the top grillers from over 27 markets.

However, Kabomo showcased exceptional skill and creativity, earning the prestigious title of the 2024 International Master Griller of the Year.

The International Grillers Challenge, renowned for celebrating culinary excellence and cultural diversity, brought together some of the world’s finest grillers.

Representing Botswana, Kabomo captivated the judges and spectators alike with his innovative approach and mastery of the grill.

Speaking on the milestone victory, Kabomo gave us insight on the life changing experience.

“The competition was not easy. “They were all grill masters and they were all great but by grace I managed to be the International Master Griller ahead of them all,” he said.

The Kanye native who has been grilling with Nandos for almost two years added, “I was prepared for the competition so I knew I would come out as the best griller but when I was announced as the winner I was overjoyed. I knew I made history.” Kabomo encouraged resellers to work hard in their respective fields to achieve victories of their own.

Nando’s Botswana Head of Marketing Kiki Mahupela emphasized the importance of the victory and hosting of the event in Botswana.

“We are incredibly proud of Odirile and this achievement,” said Mahupela. “This victory not only showcases the talent within our local community but also underscores the nation’s growing influence on the global stage. Botswana is the second African country to host this exciting challenge. The competition has previously been hosted in South Africa, London, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Dublin.’’

For his part, Nando’s Botswana General Manager, Challenge Nhamoyebonde touched on the importance of meeting the high international standards of grilling.

“This competition brings to life our commitment to grilling the best chicken in the world and celebrating the grillers who do this every day”. Historically, it has changed the lives of the people who participate, for the better, Odirile will be the epitome of this. We are deeply committed to giving our people the opportunity to show what they can do, to elevate themselves, discover their true passion and unlock their potential,” said Nhamoyebonde.

“Nando’s Botswana remains dedicated to celebrating and supporting homegrown talent, and we look forward to Odirile’s future contributions to the Nando’s world. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring master grillers in every market that has a Nando’s restaurant,” concluded Mahupela.