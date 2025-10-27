Police on high alert, as stock theft rises in Mahalapye

Mahalapye Central Police have expressed concern over a rise in stock theft cases, with 45 incidents recorded so far this year within their jurisdiction.

The most recent case involved the theft of eight goats at Lose Lands last Monday.

The matter was reported by a 38-year-old resident of Xhosa Ward in Mahalapye.

Police managed to arrest four men, aged between 32 and 42, from Tewane, Mahalapye, and Serorome Lands in connection with the incident.

Mahalapye Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Meshack Ranku, confirmed that the suspects were apprehended at Radisele village in possession of the stolen goats.

“They had gone to Radisele in an attempt to obtain police clearance, and during the interview, it emerged that the goats were stolen from Lose Lands. The owner has positively identified them,” said Superintendent Ranku.

He added that the suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will soon appear before court.

“Stock theft remains a serious concern in our area,” Superintendent Ranku concluded.