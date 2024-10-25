Absa’s new signature

Bank launch first-of-its-kind luxury card

Billed as a game-changer, ABSA Bank Botswana has launched a Signature Card, an exciting new credit and debit card aimed specifically at its top tier customers.

Officially unveiled at a cocktail dinner held at the Grand Palm Hotel on Thursday, 10th October, the new product grants premium clients access to the highest level of services ABSA offers.

Perks include: exclusive discounts and rewards on luxury lodging, transportation, shopping, and lifestyle experiences, as well as complimentary global airport lounge access, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Additionally, the Signature Card, which blends luxury with functionality packaged in a sleek metallic card, offers tailored rewards in dining, travel, and leisure to elevate the user’s lifestyle.

Speaking at the launch, ABSA Bank Botswana’s Managing Director (MD), Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, emphasized the bank’s commitment to bringing solutions that cater to customers’ financial needs while elevating their lifestyle experiences.

“The Signature Card is not merely a payment tool; it is a symbol of exclusivity and luxury. It offers unmatched benefits and services designed for those who value convenience and premium experiences. With the launch of the ABSA Signature Card, we are redefining the banking experience for Botswana’s affluent customers, offering global acceptance, private events, and exclusive offers,” noted Pheko-Moshagane, who labeled the new card ‘the first-of-its-kind’ in the country.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARO International Assignees, Saviour Chibiya, added that the launch exemplifies ABSA’s dedication to meeting their customers’ ever-changing needs as they aim to transition into a digitally led business.

“At ABSA, we are committed to introducing innovative and exciting offerings that provide our customers with a seamless banking experience, reaffirming our position as a leading financial services provider on the continent,” stated the well-respected Zambian economist.

Botswana becomes the third African country to launch the Signature Card, following Zambia and Kenya.