Elderly man held for wife’s death

Martins Drift Police have arrested a 62-year-old man after evidence pointed to him as the potential suspect in the death of his wife.

The horrifying incident occurred in the wee hours (1am) of Monday last week at Tumpya ward in Tumasera village.

After the police received a report, they attended to the scene where they found the body of Keatlholetswe Chanah Jinjinini, 52, soaked in blood, with stab wounds and lying outside the house.

The deceased husband, Lucas Makgae, was nowhere to be found and a manhunt was launched only for him to be arrested last Monday evening.

Confirming the sad news, Martins Drift Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso said they suspect that the deceased was stabbed with a sharp instrument.

“We do not know what could have led to the couple’s tiff,” he said

“The wife was declared dead at Sefhare Primary Hospital. Our investigations are still fresh, so for now there is nothing much we can say as we are still gathering evidence,” said the police boss adding that the suspect was arrested at Sekgarapane fields.

The suspect was taken to court on Wednesday morning where he was charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to allow the state ample time to complete their investigations.