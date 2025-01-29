I’m coming for you

*Ramogapi vows legal action over missing person allegations

*MP implicated in disappearance of 70-year-old man

Member of Parliament for Palapye, Onneetse Ramogapi, finds himself at the center of a swirling controversy following allegations linking him to the disappearance of 70-year-old Tono Moeteledi Magotlho.

Magotlho, a resident of Mamenalegwete cattlepost near Mokgware village, was last seen on 28th October 2024, sparking a missing person investigation that has yet to yield any leads.

District No. 2 Officer Commanding, Senior Superintendent Paul Oketsang, confirmed that a case had been opened but acknowledged the investigation had hit a dead end.

“We have no substantial leads except that the missing individual was last seen in Radisele,” Oketsang said.

He added that the Minister’s name was never mentioned during their investigations hence they did not call him for questioning.

“Those with information must come forward and help us, our offices are open and people must stop making up stories which are not true.”

While the police continue their probe, Ramogapi has vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated slander.

“This is pure propaganda fueled by jealous political rivals. It started immediately after elections, and it’s clear they cannot stomach my victory. I will not rest until those spreading these lies face the full wrath of the law.I may be a Christian but this time I am not going to forgive them,” he declared.

Ramogapi who is also Minister of Water and Human Settlement, claims his investigations have uncovered a coordinated effort involving activists from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and the Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

“Court papers have already been served, and more are on the way. I won’t engage further in interviews; I’ll let my legal team handle this matter. Politics may be a dirty game, but these accusations cross the line. I have a family and a reputation to protect,” Ramogapi quipped.

In a twist to the tale, a former UDC councillor also implicated in the saga has publicly distanced himself from the claims.

He admitted to giving Magotlho a lift on the day he disappeared but insisted he had no further involvement.

“I was heading to Mahalapye from Mokgware and left the missing person together with the other two in Radisele. I was shocked to receive a call from the police for questioning, but I was released after clarifying my position. This is just political mudslinging,” the ex- UDC councillor lamented.

Adding to the intrigue, Lekadiba Garaana of Palapye, the woman behind a viral social media interview by Moeladilothoko News Boiler, has been identified as a key figure in spreading the allegations.

Attempts to reach her for comment this week were unsuccessful, as her phones remained switched off.