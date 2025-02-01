Coalition rules may block Modubule from joining BPP

Fresh details have emerged regarding efforts by the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) to recruit former Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) President and ex-Lobatse MP Nehemiah Modubule, suggesting the move faces insurmountable challenges due to a clause within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

An insider within the UDC who preferred to remain anonymous disclosed that a clause in the coalition’s constitution bars expelled members from returning to the UDC, even if they do so through another affiliated party.

“The BMD members such as Modubule, Sidney Pilane, and Gilbert Mangole are not allowed back into the UDC because of this clause,” the source revealed.

“I think the BPP is aware of these restrictions and the implications.”

Reports of the BPP attempting to court Modubule have circulated, driven by the party’s ambition to expand its membership.

However, the UDC clause effectively blocks any pathway for Modubule to re-enter the coalition via the BPP, making the recruitment effort a potential dead end.

Speaking last week, Modubule denied having any formal talks with the BPP, though he did not entirely rule out leaving the BMD in the future.

Meanwhile, BPP Vice President Phillip Bulawa confirmed the party’s intent to grow its ranks through a comprehensive nationwide recruitment campaign.

“I will be leading the team, and we intend to cover the whole country. We cannot rule out targeting Modubule because he is a great politician who could significantly help us grow our membership,” Bulawa explained.

He emphasized that the recruitment team will focus on influential individuals to boost the party’s visibility and impact.

Despite the BPP’s optimism, the UDC clause poses a significant obstacle.

Modubule’s political history with the BMD, an estranged former member of the UDC, makes his potential move to the BPP highly contentious.

The BMD was expelled from the UDC for alleged misconduct in 2018. Efforts to get a comment from the UDC Head of Communications, Moeti Mohwasa failed as he could not be reached.