Motshegwa calls for ideas to rename Ipelegeng

The Ministry of Local Government and Culture is currently reviewing and improving the Ipelegeng program to enhance the quality of its jobs, provide workers with relevant skills, and raise the monthly payment to P2,500.

Minister Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has requested suggestions on what the program could be called once it has been restructured.

“You are invited to propose a suitable name for the revamped program in line with its new direction. In the past, I highlighted that there will be an online platform for public dialogue and should be used to suggest ideas and support the government in implementing programs that prioritize Batswana, in line with the UDC’s objectives.”

Motshegwa said that the initiative seeks to strengthen people-centered governance by incorporating ideas from citizens.

“Governance belongs to the people, and it must reflect and implement the people’s ideas,” he added in his brief statement.