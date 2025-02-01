No more classes under trees at Rakops JSS

Orapa, Letlhakane, and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) have generously donated eight fully furnished classrooms to Rakops Junior Secondary School.

Providing insight into this project, OLDM General Manager Mogakolodi Maoketsa explained that the initiative was in response to a request from Rakops JSS for portable cabins and furniture to address the severe shortage affecting the school. “The students have been attending in double shifts, which significantly reduced the time they spent at school. Some lessons were even conducted under the trees,” Maoketsa mentioned. ”

With this donation, each student is expected to have a desk and a chair, and most importantly, the school can now return to its regular schedule. “Students will attend school from morning until afternoon, thereby increasing their contact time,” added the mine’s general manager.