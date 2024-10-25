Pastor behind bars on suspicion of girlfriend’s murder

A popular pastor from Bana Ba Morena Church in Molepolole will be missing from the pulpit for a while, after he was remanded in custody accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Appearing before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), the charismatic man of God, Mogomotsi Obakeng, was told he will have to wait a little longer for his freedom to allow the police to complete their enquiries.

The 66-year-old has been languishing in a prison cell since September 26th, the day he allegedly killed his long-time lover, Nnyanaka Kegopotswe, 54, during a heated ‘misunderstanding’ at their Magokotswane ward home.

Begging for bail, Pastor Obakeng told court his children were suffering in his absence.

“They are going to survive without food and water because where we reside there is no water. I used to fetch water for them far, from people’s private boreholes,” explained the well-dressed church leader.

Although she ruled against the suspect, Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo warned the cops not to delay but to speed-up their investigations.

Phologo’s directive came after State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Future Modisadife, admitted the post-mortem was not ready.

Pastor Obakeng is said to have stabbed the mother of his children with a knife on the chin and abdomen, leaving her with fatal wounds. He fled the scene but was tracked down to his mother’s place by police officers later the same night.

The accused killer will remain locked up until 5th November, when he returns to court for mention.