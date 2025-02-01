Fed-up father charged with threat-to-kill

“I do not want to go to prison. Who will take care of my kids because my girlfriend is a drunkard? She does not care if the kids have eaten or not. Even now, I am sure she went to drink her khadi,” said the visibly distressed father-of-four before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Jan 21, 2025).

Matsiloje native, Borman Shimane, 46, is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, Ruth Mahupela in full earshot of startled police officers.

The fallout took place at Matsiloje Police Station on Sunday morning (Jan 19, 2025), where Mahupela had reportedly fled to escape her raging boyfriend.

However, in hot pursuit, he arrived moments after her and allegedly uttered the following words, “Le kgalemele thokolosi ee ya lona ke tla e bolaa (I will kill this thokolosi of yours).”

In a state of shock, the cops allowed Shimane to leave, arresting him at his home soon after.

In court two days later, the suspect’s mood was not helped when State Prosecutor, Mpena Chilume requested he be remanded in custody.

Given the chance to speak, Shimane admitted this was not the first time for his relationship with Mahupela to cause drama.

“I have many issues with my girlfriend and our matters are always taken to the customary court, why was it brought here today?

“I am of sick health, I cannot go to prison. And who will take care of my children; that woman, as we speak she is at the shebeen drinking. Why should I be remanded, I did not assault her, I just asked her why she has not cooked for the kids,” grumbled Shimane in a thunderous tone.

His reasoning failed to convince the Magistrate, who denied him bail, sending the disappointed dad to prison until at least 4 February, when he returns to court for status update.