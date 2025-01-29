A brief look at events leading to Rannowane’s departure

Just two years ago, Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe was a controversial figure in the legal fraternity after taking the then President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, former Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane, and the Judicial Service Commission to court.

The case stemmed from efforts to discipline Ketlogetswe for publicly alleging interference in judicial matters by members of the executive.

Justice Ketlogetswe at the time claimed that former Minister for Presidential Affairs Kabo Morwaeng and Chief Justice Rannowane pressured him to deny bail to former Finance Minister Dr. Thapelo Matsheka.

The troubled former Lobatse MP had been detained from August 2–8, 2022, on what were later revealed to be false allegations of involvement in the ritual murder of Tlotso Karema.

Both Morwaeng and Rannowane denied the judge’s claims.

This incident marked the beginning of a bitter legal tussle between Ketlogetswe and Rannowane, with affidavits revealing deep divisions within the judiciary.

Allegations ranged from accusations and counter accusations of sabotage and unprofessional conduct to even witchcraft.

Rannowane’s challenges did not end there. The Law Society of Botswana (LSB) boycotted the 2024 official opening of the legal year, opting instead to host their own, in protest against the judiciary’s leadership.

The judiciary’s divisions became more evident when Justice Ketlogetswe, then based in Francistown, ruled in favour of the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in a case concerning election registration observers.

His decision was later overturned in Gaborone, further deepening the rift.

Fast forward October 2024, the UDC was elected into State power, turning the political tide.

Rannowane reportedly knew, even as he was administering the Oath of Allegiance at the inauguration of President Duma Boko on November 8th, that his position was uncertain.

He was also faced with a hostile Speaker of the National Assembly, a former Leader of Opposition who had long questioned his 2018 appointment.

By January 18, 2025, the Office of the President announced Justice Ketlogetswe’s appointment as Chief Justice, with Rannowane stepping down for health reasons.

Ketlogetswe ignited a new round of explosive debates on the process of appointment of judges and the Chief Justice.

Critics accused the new government of continuing with the old Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) practice of appointing friends to the bench despite its promise of a transparent process.

While Ketlogetswe’s appointment sparked debate, the LSB defended the decision.

“The appointment of the Chief Justice is the prerogative of the President and we see nothing wrong in the Saturday (Jan 18, 2025) appointment of Chief Justice Ketlogetswe,” said the LSB Chairperson Lesedi Moahi.

Moahi noted that Rannowane’s tenure was plagued by controversies, including internal lawsuits among judges and opacity in the judiciary.

He said the LSB’s boycott of the 2024 legal year opening highlighted these issues.

The LSB Chairperson expressed optimism about renewed collaboration with the judiciary under Ketlogetswe’s leadership.

Moahi said that the narrative that the Chief Justice should be the most senior judge does not hold water.

“A practice is a practice, and the law is the law, and we believe that Justice Ketlogetswe is equally deserving his appointment,” he affirmed.