A taste for trouble

Drunkard accused of biting-off man’s ear and lip

In a drink-fuelled attack, a Molepolole man is accused of nibbling another man’s lip and ear, reportedly biting them off after a fall-out at the bar.

Keogotsitse Bashimako, 31, has been charged with grievous harm as well as threat to kill, having allegedly vowed to end 39-year-old Tebogo Tsolope’s life during a dispute at Hillside Bar on 6 June.

It is unclear what the fight was about, although it must have been serious!

Seemingly intending to make good on his threat, later that night Bashimako is believed to have armed himself with an axe before laying in wait for the younger man to return home.

When Tsolope finally stumbled back to his place in Goo-Seletlo ward at around midnight, the suspect reportedly emerged from the darkness, pouncing as the victim attempted to open the front door.

Bashimako allegedly swung his axe wildly; despite his inebriated state, Tsolope managed to block the potentially deadly blow, sobering up fast.

Overcome by fury, the suspect is accused of grabbing the other man and ripping part of his lip and ear off with his teeth.

With Tsolope at his mercy, Bashimako is said to have stopped his frenzied assault just as suddenly as he started it, reportedly walking away and leaving the other man a bloodied mess.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged the same night, while his alleged attacker was detained.

Remanded in custody, Bashimako, who turned 31 last Thursday, is due back before Molepolole Magistrates Court on 9 July for mention.