Of politics, bribes and a tiny penis

As we move closer to voting day of the constitutional amendment bill, things are getting interesting, ugly and very personal, to an extent of one’s penis being compared to a pinky (small finger).

Social media has literally been on fire this week, following a video of outspoken and controversial politician, Temba Mliswa taking a swipe at millionaire businessman, Wicknell Chivayo and likening his penis to a little finger, a ‘shortcoming’ he claims caused the collapse of Chivayo’s previous marriage.

All this because Mliswa, who has been vocal in opposing the ‘buying’ of Members of Parliament with cars and cash to influence their vote on the constitutional amendment bill, was exposed for receiving his own vehicle hence has no moral standing to play ‘holier than thou’.

Perhaps seeing that he had been exposed, embarrassed and defeated, Mliswa choose to fight with a different weapon; he went below the belt and recorded a video, dangling his little finger which he said was the size of Chivayo’s penis.

I must say, I am in agreement with those who say this was childish of Mliswa; there surely was no need to stoop that low. Who cares really about Chivayo’s manhood, except those he shares a bed with? And in any case, how and when did Mliswa see the offending penis, especially if it’s as small as he claims!

Of course, it’s something that will be of interest to the public as they are both controversial public figures, but at the end of the day, whether worm-like or anaconda, it doesn’t change the fact that Zimbabwe politics has really gone to the dogs.

By the way, in response, Chivayo wrote a long-worded message and his conclusion was, “Kindly bear with me if I delay in responding as I have a multi-billion business empire that I am building which constantly requires my undivided attention”

Which is true too, as his company, IMC Construction Kenya has won a stake in a US$2.9 billion tender to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Still on politics and how it has been reduced to a game of throwing and receiving cash, presidential advisor, Paul Tungwarara rewarded almost a dozen ZanuPF social media activists with US$10, 000 (P140, 000) and loans for protecting and defending the President and the first family.

“Congratulations to you all. Stay blessed and continue to protect the President and the image of our country,” wrote Tungwarara on X.

Lucky bastards, all this money just for writing what pleases the money man.

I must admit, I am actually jealous and bitter at how some children are getting this manna from heaven while some of us don’t even have a penny in pockets.