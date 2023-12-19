Wilderness Safaris & Chitabe donate to Wilddogs F.C

As a way of nurturing a relationship between them and the communities they operate in, Wilderness Safaris and its Partners Chitabe/Flamingo have donated soccer kits to the Shorobe based Wilddogs football team.

When handing over the donation Chitabe Director, Helene Hamman revealed that they have been Operating Chitabe Okavango Delta Safari camp for the past 25 years and have enjoyed a good relationship with the people of Shorobe.

“Education and sport are very close to our hearts. We have a very wonderful relationship with the people and therefore we are honored to be your supporters when you are on and off the field. We look forward to working with you in all your future endeavours,” said Hamman.

The Newly Appointed Wilderness Safaris caretaker Managing Director Joe Matome noted that the donation is inline with their mandate of community empowerment.

Our mandate is to empower, educate and protect not only on environmental and wildlife issues.We are to see to it that our team moves from strength to strength. We are ready to work with you, we look forward to it,” said Matome.

For his part Wilddogs Manager, Mmoloki Sarefo expressed his gratitude for the kind gesture.

“ We were like orphans but now we have found family in you. The team is always here however We are faced with many challenges amongst them its transport issues,” revealed Sarefo.

According to Sarefo they play home and away games and sometimes they are required to play as away from home as Gweta.

“ We have to contribute money for transport which can be difficult as the majority of our players are unemployed. We believe that this partnership will help to motivate our players. Wilddogs play in Nhabe Regional League and currently stand at position 8 out of 15 teams. The team suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Maun Based Delta Winds recently.