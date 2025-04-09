What happened daddy?

Mourning kids ask for meeting with mum’s suspected killer

The grieving children of a Maun man accused of killing their mother have asked for a meeting with their father as they struggle to come to terms with their mum’s horrific death.

46-year-old Obuile Lawrence is alleged to have murdered his long-time love, the mother of his four children, Renenge Mahungo, 44, at their rented home in Disaneng ward in early February.

Lawrence was arrested at Maun Bus Rank the following day, apparently attempting to catch a night bus.

He has been behind bars ever since, leaving his heart-broken kids, aged seven, 14, 15 and a university student, with unanswered questions.

During the suspected killer’s latest court appearance on Tuesday, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) revealed his children have now requested a face-to-face reunion as they attempt to deal with their trauma.

“The children are still undergoing counselling and according to the Social Welfare Officer, who is a Guidance and Counselling teacher where the children are studying, the children want to see their father because they have questions for him,” explained the Prosecuting officer, adding the meeting will take place in the presence of a psychologist at some point over the up-coming school holidays.

For his part, Lawrence, who is booked for therapy at Letsholathebe II Memorial hospital’s Psychiatric ward, confirmed he was aware of the request and was looking forward to seeing his family again.

Trying his luck for bail, the accused was told court will not deliberate on his possible release until after he has met with his kids.

In the latest suspected Gender Based Violence (GBV) blood spilling to shock the nation, Mahungo’s dead body was found by her younger sister on Saturday 8 February.

The duo had been due to go shopping together, with the sibling, aged 24, becoming concerned when Mahungo delayed.

“When the older sister took longer than usual to get ready, the younger sister called out to her and when there was no response, she went to check on her, only to find her sister dead,” explained Maun Station Commander, Joseph Lepodise.

The murdered woman, who was originally from Nxamasere village in the Okavango District, was reportedly found naked with a rope tied tightly around her neck.