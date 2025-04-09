Thank you, Mr. President!

Pensioners rejoice as tandabala increased

Joy and laughter on the first day of April normally means someone has pulled-off a good April Fools’ prank!

However, for the country’s over 65’s, this Tuesday the delight was derived not from a silly gag but rather a serious boost to their pocket as President Duma Boko finally made good on one of his standout pre-election promises: increasing their monthly pension.

In a history-making move, tandabala has been topped up from P830 to P1, 400, with the rise coming into effect on 1st April.

With pensioners in party mood, The Voice’s CHRISTINAH MOTLHABANE popped to the Post Office to find out how the country’s golden oldies plan to spend their new found silver…

MOTLAGOMANG MOTSWETLA

I am so excited. This is the best decision by the government.

I will be able to take care of my grandchildren together with our unemployed children.

We will also be able to assist our children when they lack something.

We really thank the new President from the bottom of our hearts and wish he can rule us forever!

MASEPATELA GABANAPELO

It has been my lifelong dream to go on an aeroplane.

With this new wealth, I’m finally gonna be able to afford to fly!

I plan to book a flight to Gaborone soon! I wish God can bless President Boko so he attains everything he wishes for.

It is the first time for us pensioners to see such an increase.

I am so happy; with this money I can budget and make a living.

We can change our lives with this money.

DANISA BRINYENGI

I have been taking tandabala money for such a long time and the P830 I was getting was not enough to even cover all the bills like water and electricity.

With this increase, I can pay bills, buy food and even buy myself a pair of smart trousers.

This is a lot of money, enough that I can do something important for myself.

PONO SOLOMON

I really appreciate what the government have done for us.

I am delighted and can’t wait to go back home and start planning all the things I can do with this money.

I’ve had a smile on my face all day and now that I’m actually holding the cash in my hands, the smile is even bigger.

This is a proper pension, one that will make a real difference in our lives.

God bless President Boko.

JOEL BATHUSI

With this money I can buy myself goats and end up being a farmer.

And those goats will also be part of the inheritance I leave to my children when I die.

The President surely changed our lives.

I am sure there are parents out there who do not have children to take care of them but with this P1, 400 they can buy themselves whatever they need.

MARGARET OABILE

What has been done to pensioners cannot be forgotten.

We have been suffering and it will come to an end.

I just wish the government can increase it to P1, 800 so we cover everything that we need.

Still, we are really happy with our new President and I wish he will be our leader for good.

It shows we are being led by fresh blood.

I wish he can also assist the youth in getting jobs.