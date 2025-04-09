MP Moalosi condemns hemp policy

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkange constituency, Motlhaleemang Moalosi, has strongly opposed the Policy on the licit use of cannabis currently under debate in Parliament, arguing that its stringent licensing requirements would sideline small-scale farmers in favour of wealthy multinational corporations.

The policy which has been brought up by the Assistant Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Edwin Dikoloti, aims to regulate the cultivation, transportation, and commercialization of hemp in the country and mandates strict facility management and inventory control measures.

Among the requirements outlined are access control systems, inventory security protocols, surveillance infrastructure, and personnel regulations.

Furthermore, licenses will be categorized for cultivation, transportation, therapeutic dispensing, laboratory testing, import, and exportation.

However, Moalosi contends that these requirements will place an unfair burden on individual farmers who lack the financial capacity to comply with such rigorous standards.

“There should be two policies—one for large-scale producers and another with less stringent licensing requirements for small farmers,” he asserted.

“Anyone with a farm should be able to plant hemp without unnecessary bureaucratic barriers that they are putting in place.”

Moalosi emphasized that his advocacy for hemp legalization was never intended to serve the interests of multinational corporations but rather to empower local farmers.

“I did not fight so hard for hemp only for it to benefit multinationals,” he said passionately.

“I fought for the independent small farmers in Ntondola, Megweti, Chilokoti, and Sabasi in my constituency, not some wealthy multinational corporations.”

The Botswana Congress Party’s MP further revealed that investors are ready to support small farmers with training and access to international markets for hemp raw materials and finished products.

However, the current policy framework, in his view, undermines such opportunities by making it nearly impossible for small-scale producers to enter the industry.

Moalosi was among the first people to fight for legalisation of hemp during his maiden campaign in 2014 and feels that he could have been approached before the Policy was brought before the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Dikoloti emphasised on International Protocols and Collaboration saying the country’s cannabis policy aligns with international protocols and promotes collaboration with global partners.

“The policy ensures that all regulatory measures comply with international standards and best practices.”