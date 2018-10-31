The big fallout

Balopi accused of feeding Masisi lies

The blossoming bromance between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his party’s Secretary General (SG), Mpho Balopi appears to have come to an abrupt end.

When Masisi first embarked on his international trips, he regularly took Balopi along as a representative of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

However, of late that is no longer the case, with Balopi increasingly left to twiddle his thumbs back home when Masisi jets off on his foreign assignments.

Indeed, information reaching The Voice is the relationship soured after the President realised ‘some of the things Balopi was doing were not good for the party’.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a highly-placed source from Tsholetsa house claimed the suspension of BDP’s Mogoditshane candidate, Tshepang Mabaila was spearheaded by Balopi’s ‘lies’.

“There was no truth in whatever was presented and HE had to take a decision based on what his SG presented. But as things went on, HE asked for proof which Balopi failed to produce.”

The source further claimed that Mabaila approached Masisi with a leaked audio in which Balopi was allegedly recorded slagging off the President

“Mabaila went further and pledged his loyalty to the party and HE. He didn’t attack the party after the suspension or take it to court as some had alleged,” continued the source, adding that another factor in the fallout was Balopi’s ‘dubious behaviour’.

The source added that the President was going to reinstate the suspended Mabaila when he returns from his on-going trip to Geneva, Switzerland.

Balopi’s controversy does not ends there as it has also been reported in the media that an IT company claims the BDP owes it over P10 million for services rendered between 2014 and 2015.

The story says, Noroc Technologies (Pty) Ltd wants to resuscitate a court process that was put aside a gentleman’s agreement to settle the matter out of court was not honoured by the BDP’ SG.

The company was engaged by BDP to compile and analyse their membership databases.

Although the source could not link some issues to Balopi, it is said that there are some money which was given to the BDP by foreign donors but never reached the party coffers.

“There are claims that whoever collected the money asked that it not be deposited in the party’s accounts.”

However, although the Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi confirmed Masisi was no longer travelling with Balopi, he maintained it was because of the trips’ agendas.

“They used to travel together only if there is a portion where political leaders had to meet and strengthen their relationships, it is nothing personal,” he insisted.

Mabaila was out the country at the time of going to press but recently took to his Facebook page to praise Masisi.

“I want to make it clear as many are confused; I am a full member of BDP under the leadership, wisdom and guidance of President Masisi.”

Meanwhile efforts to get a comment from Balopi failed as his phone rang unanswered and he did not respond to messages sent to his phone.