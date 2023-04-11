Chillin’ out Friday 07 April 2023

Bale-what?

Bontle Jwa Botswana aka BJB took to Facebook recently to show off his new shiny thing.

She is definitely a pretty one, however, the one thing that caught the eyes of many were her knock-off Balenciaga shoes which instead read Baelcniaca.

Many people got a laugh out of them but as always, BJB could not be bothered. Shaya gets it though, sometimes you gotta take those chances for the sake of drip.

BIDDING RB2 FAREWELL : Motlhokathari

Resego exits RB2

Rb2 has lost yet another star as Resego Motlhokathari bows out. The talented radio personality has followed his friend Missg...