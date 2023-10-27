Seanokeng Camp Festival officially launched

The Voice Newspaper and Indigenous Routes this week hosted members of the media for the official launch of the Seanokeng Camp Festival which is billed for 9 December in Ramotlabaki, Kgatleng District.

The press was treated to a first class preview of the festival, kicking things off with a riveting off-road drive in the comfort of the 2023 car of the year, courtesy of Ford. Most of the day’s proceedings including speeches, lunch and the tour, were done on the serene banks of the Limpopo river, which is where it will all go down on December 9th.

They also had a chance to engage with some dignitaries to learn more about the event as well as their motivation to endorse it. Amongst them was Mochudi East Member of Parliament who is also the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Mabuse Pule who is optimistic about Seanokeng Camp Festival’s economic impact, especially in the Kgatleng area.

“Initiatives such as this one will propel our communities to sustainable growth and evolve into vibrant globally competitive private sector, developed to meet domestic, regional and international standards,” he said.

He also called on different stakeholders to support Seanokeng Camp Festivals and others in the events industry, in order to drive and sustain our economy.

In his delivery, The Voice Newspaper Managing Director Marc Gomolemo Kasale extended his appreciation to the publication’s loyal readers and partners for their continued support in reaching the 30 years milestone.

“In addition to giving our readers a fun time yo celebrate with us, this festival is also meant to advance Kgatleng District as a tourist destination area, and to uncover all the hidden natural beauties the area possesses.”

He added that it also is an opportunity to give back to the community of Ramotlabaki. “We have committed to donate 10% of the event’s proceeds to the Village Development Committee for the establishment of a recreational center.”

Kasale went on to invite interested parties and organizations for collaboration on this massive activity which hopes to showcase and preserve Bakgatla’s culture.

Tickets are available tickito@thevoicebw.com.