Last witness remaining in G4S heist case

Portia Mlilo
IN CUSTODY: Suspects in the Turnrite Mall heist

WATCH: The trial for the G4S P2.3 million heist, which took place at Turn Rite Mall along Gabane road on October 13th, 2021, is nearing its conclusion, with only one remaining witness for the prosecution.
Senior Superintendent Joshua Ntau, the investigating officer, is scheduled to take the stand when the trial resumes on November 2nd, 16th, and 17th.

