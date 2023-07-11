Politically speaking the diamond deal debate

Mixed reactions to the new agreement

After prolonged and protracted negotiations, government finally signed a new diamond sales agreement deal with DeBeers Diamond Mining conglomerate on Friday. The deal, which in principle gives Botswana a bigger share of rough diamonds for a period of ten years which extends to 2033 is expected to commence with 30 percent before gradually increasing to 50 percent in the last years of the agreement.

The deal also covers a new 25-year mining license for Debswana-a joint venture between government and De beers. The Voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to...