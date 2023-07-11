Autlwetse Arson suspect lashes out at Serowe police

Says his arrest was politically motivated One of the suspects in the torching of Minister Kgotla Autlwetse's car and residence in April has demanded that Serowe Police repair his door, which they kicked down to arrest him. Zwabo Manyiwa, 43, has also decried what he has described as a violation of his right to freedom […]
In this article:Arson, Minister Kgotla Autlwetse, Serowe Police Station, Zwabo Manyiwa
