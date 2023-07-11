Connect with us

Beauty

The last push

The last push
ALL HANDS ON DECK: Dessert Buffaloes Hoping to overcome their blues

Tswapong meets Boteti in FDN play-offs The final slot in the First Division North will be decided in Francistown this weekend, in a do-or-die, winner-takes-all match. The encounter pits Tswapong Regional Champions, Pilikwe United against the best in the Boteti league, Desert Buffaloes.   After winning their respective divisions, both sides fell agonizingly short in […]

