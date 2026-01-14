Dr Letshwiti earns top honours

Botswana-based author Dr. Onkeme Letshwiti earned top honours at the African Christian

Authors Book Awards (ACABA) held recently in Kenya on 29th November 2025, marking a significant milestone in his 15-year literary journey. The prestigious gala brought together over 300 authors from more than 20 African countries, making Dr. Letshwiti’s achievements a proud moment not only for him but also for Botswana on a continental platform.

Dr. Letshwiti’s book Fire in the Pulpit emerged as the Award Winner in the Missions/Church Theology Category, recognising its contribution to homiletics and Christian leadership.

The book also secured the position of Runners-Up for the prestigious “Book Content of the Year” award.

His second title, Healing Through Truth, was named First Runners-Up in the Missions/Church Theology Category and further distinguished itself by being selected among the Top 33 Book Covers of the Year, out of more than 140 submissions.

In addition, his inspiring work, The Power of Faith-Filled Declarations, earned him another accolade as First Runners-Up in the Christian Living Category, demonstrating his broad impact across multiple Christian writing disciplines.

Reflecting on the awards, Dr. Letshwiti expressed deep gratitude by saying “I am so grateful to God for this milestone and achievement. All the glory to Him and Him alone.”

He added that receiving the Missions award for Fire in the Pulpit reaffirmed his sense of calling to contribute meaningfully to Botswana and the wider African continent.

“I knew that God was summoning me to take responsibility in the areas of missions, the church, ethics, and theology. This award testifies to my writing journey of over 15 years. It is an encouragement to me, my family, and the entire team at LP Publishers. God is faithful, and consistency truly pays off.” said a very thankful Dr Letshwiti. Dr. Letshwiti also extended heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported his trip to Kenya, through resources, prayers, and encouragement: “To everyone who contributed to making this trip possible, thank you. Your generosity and belief in this mission strengthened me, and I do not take it for granted” he said. Looking ahead, he revealed that a new book addressing critical issues facing Africa, is already in development through LP Publishers in collaboration with publishing houses across the continent. The release is scheduled for 2026. Dr Letshwiti futher issued a call to national stakeholders by boldly saying “I urge Botswana authorities, institutions, and stakeholders in the literary world to actively support and engage with local authors. Botswana has a wealth of talent, and with the right backing, our writers can continue raising the flag of our nation proudly on African and global platforms.”

To aspiring authors, he shared words of encouragement “It is possible to be recognised when you discipline yourself to what God has called you to do. To those already labouring in the literary space, keep going. It will pay off; don’t give up.”

Dr. Letshwiti extended special thanks to LP Publishers for their excellence in producing Fire in the Pulpit, as well as to his wife Dineo Letshwiti, fellow Botswana authors Dr. Daniel Matematema, Dr. Peggy Lubinda, and their spouses for their steadfast support. He also acknowledged the founders and conveners of ACABA, Dr. Muthoni Omukhango and Pastor Patrick Omukhango.