Morokotso turns property dreams into financial gains

A real estate professional with an extensive experience in property management, property valuations and estate agency, Kagiso Morokotso is an ambitious Motswana entrepreneur from Mochudi.

Currently, the Managing Director of MOROX Properties, Morokotso holds a Diploma in Real Estate, and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Real Estate from Ba Isago University.

He also holds a post graduate Diploma in Management with specialisation in Operations Management from North West University in South Africa and a post graduate certificate in Infrastructure Finance from Botswana Accountancy College (BAC).

Morokotso is currently an MSc in Strategic Management student with the University of Derby.

What services do you offer and when did you start operations?

Morox Properties (Pty) Ltd is a Real Estate company that started operations in 2020.

It is mandated to offer property management, estate agency, property valuations, project management services to Batswana out there and to bring property solutions to our diverse clientele.

Take us through your career path starting from before you assumed this role?

I have spent a significant period of my career working for PROMANCO in estate agency and valuations.

I have also worked for Turnstar Holdings LTD as the Group Asset Manager.

Besides that, I am not a stranger to the public eye I have been a Television Presenter on a Botswana Television program dubbed “Property For You.”

Growing up, have you always wanted a career in this field of real estate?

Absolutely! My undying aspiration to accumulate wealth long sprouted from a tender age.

The determination is definitely cultivated on a daily basis as I work persistently to achieve my objective.

How do you empower Batswana such that they are able to afford high value properties?

My delivery extends to property consultancy services where individual interaction sessions are conducted with clients to assist them to manage their finances and prepare for significant investments on these high value properties.

What do you do when you have to sell a place you yourself don’t like that much?

Look man! When you sell a property that you don’t like that much, just focus on the strengths and the unique selling points it bears.

I mainly highlight the features that may come off as appealing to the buyer such as location, amenities surrounding the property and potential investments for it.

One advice that I would like to give to the realtors out there is that, be honest to your clients on any drawbacks that may be there about the property you are selling but most importantly present solutions to alleviate.

Correspondingly, rely on market research and use the information to back up your solutions.

Buying property is a big investment and it is not something that people do every day – how busy are you on an average week?

Typically as an all rounded entrepreneur, my day is busy as it includes strategising, developing the business and networking.

I also spearhead managing operations, monitor marketing activity and financial management.

All these responsibilities transcribe to a series of meetings and interactions.

Apart from the workspace, I have a wonderful wife and family to dedicate my undivided attention to so it is basically a matter of striking balance across all facets.

What are the current trends shaping the real estate market in Botswana?

Botswana’s real estate market is experiencing a surge in demand for luxury properties due to the country’s stable economy and growing middle class.

Currently it is the buyers’ market meaning that, buyers have a competitive edge because of the surplus in real estate hence they have a bargaining power over the sellers.

Still on that, due to a high level of available properties in the market where buyers are very few, they get to negotiate and offer the lowest bid on properties because they have options to pick from in the market.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the real estate industry, and what changes do you foresee in the post-pandemic market?

We saw a decline in home or property purchases because there were shifts in the market as banks increased their lending rate and some people lost their jobs therefore we experienced a decline in property purchases.

However, post COVOD-19 we have experienced a significant increase in people now warming up to buy property even though presently things have changed because buyers have edge over sellers because of the buying power.

During that time we experienced low sales in real estate and rentals generally, owing to the pandemic.

What strategies is your company implementing to stay competitive in the ever-changing real estate landscape?

Firstly, we are committed towards educating the public on property issues and possible investment opportunities in Real Estate before listing good properties for sale and rent.

Secondly, we are customer oriented and value customer feedback. Apart from that, we have excellent marketing strategies and we are devoted to moving with the times to embrace new technologies advancement; with the introduction of AI Virtual home tours with our international clients and locals, using new social media interventions to engage with the clients and keep them up to date.

Could you discuss any recent successful real estate projects your company has completed and the impact they have had on the community?

This past month Morox Properties Pty Ltd had an opportunity to take part in donating school shoes and goodies to Manyana Primary School in partnership with Seventh-Day Adventist Student Association (SDASA), The Men-Tourship Network and MasTee Logistics.

One of our goals for this year is to fulfil the responsibility of giving back to the community and our target is school-going children in areas that are far from amenities especially during this winter.

The project was a success and we continue to target schools. Additionally, The Word Events Management which is my other company that deals with planning and organising events, hosted an exquisite musical event dubbed The Praise Fest Vol 1.

It was held at WestWood International School on the 1st of June 2024 and was graced by the presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development of Botswana, Tumiso Rakgare who officiated its debut.

This event was a launch of an initiative called The Men-Tourship Network Society which is my NGO that is principally devoted to the empowerment of the boy child and their nurturing into becoming responsible adults as they develop.

The event was characterised by various music groups and powerful panel discussions led by my wife, Mrs Gogontlejang Phaladi-Morokotso alongside remarkable speakers from beyond our borders inclusive of Tumelo Siyatelo,Scarah Ramalefo and Desmond Lunga.

With sustainability being a growing concern, how is your company incorporating eco-friendly practices into its real estate developments?

Property consultancy is one area where we advise clients on property development and that is where we can incorporate or advise clients on different sustainable development into property space through use of solar power to electrify homes, heat water as well as use of solar lights which are energy saving and environmental friendly.

Furthermore, it has been a culture that we gift trees to most of our clients who have purchased properties as a way of promoting tree plantation and supporting landscape.

How do you see technology influencing the future of real estate management and development?

We are thrilled to hop on the wagon as we are already making strides through the use of different systems in our office such as an online filling storage system.

Besides that, there is incorporation of technology in property management for the water billing system which guards against water arrears by making water to be prepaid.

What challenges do you face in managing properties in a specific type of market and how do you address them?

Tenant Management is the leading challenge, which entails handling tenant complaints, late rent payments and evictions.

However, we overcome this by establishing and enforcing clear communication channels and setting expectations upfront.

Moreover, we undertake a thorough tenant screening processes to select reliable tenants.

What advice would you give to individuals looking to invest in real estate in today’s market?

Real estate markets fluctuate, and it pays to be aware of the current trends.

It is also crucial to pay attention to mortgage rates so you can lower your financing costs, if possible.

How do you ensure compliance with regulations and ethical standards in all aspects of your real estate operations?

Transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining and enhancing an entity’s ethical and compliance standards.

Compliance ensures transactions are conducted ethically and legally, safeguarding the interests of all parties involved.

As Morox Properties, we operate within the bounds of legal and regulatory frameworks as we are well informed and adhere to ethical guidelines set forth by the regulatory bodies.

Furthermore, privacy concerns are addressed with the utmost discretion and respect for clients’ personal and financial matters.

What future developments or projects can we expect from your company in the coming years, and how do you plan to execute them successfully?

Watch the space and follow our pages to keep up with future developments and projects.

PERSONAL PROFILE

Full Names: Kagiso Tshepang Morokotso

Place of Birth: Mochudi

Date of Birth: 09 April 1991

Marital Status: Married

Favourite Meal: Nama!

Favourite Drink: Gemere

Favourite Holiday Destination: Anywhere where my wife is