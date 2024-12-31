Man in court for murder of stepdaughter

A man accused of killing his disabled stepdaughter was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court today.

Modisaotsile Peter, 36, is accused of brutally ending the life of 10-year-old Loreatta Entle Mongwa on December 27th at Manyanda ward in Tonota.

After the charge of murder was put to him in court, he pleaded that he be granted bail citing that he deserves it as he handed himself to the police.

“That alone shows I am a trusted person. That I was on the run is not the truth because I was not aware I was wanted. I did not receive any message that I was wanted by the cops. I also promise not to interfere with the investigations,” he said without showing any sign of remorse.

The Investigating Officer, Tshupoeng Oreeditse therefore secured his remand arguing that the accused person was not a bail candidate as he was nowhere to be found after the incident.

“He was left with the disabled child, the mother going out for entertainment. When he left the house he phoned the deceased’s mother notifying her where he put the keys. His girlfriend quickly rushed home around 1 am and when she unlocked the door she found her daughter hanging from the rafters. The house was intact with no sign of breakage, that is why we suspect him. After the commital of the offence he switched off his phones and fled to his other relatives’ place where he told them he was spending the night and asked that they wake him up at 5 in the morning.

“The other thing is, this is a serious offence involving a minor, there is likelihood that he will evade justice as he already did after the incident,” said the IO.

She also said they were awaiting postmortem results and pleaded that the deceased’s family be given time to bury their child with the accused in custody.

The IO also said they needed to record the statements from the possible witnesses.

Peter was therefore remanded in custody until his commital to the High Court and he will be back in court on the 20th of January.

The wheelchair bound Mongwa was found by her mother hanging from the rafters of their house in Manyanda.