Batho fashion week hosts successful casting auditions

Intends to build and nature international top Botswana model brands.

Over 70 aspiring runway and fashion models gathered at the Hilton Gardens Hotel on the 6th July for the Batho Fashion Week casting auditions.

The aspiring models were trying their luck for the third installment of the Batho Fashion Week glamour event, which is expected to take place on the 10th August at the Diamond Dome in Gaborone which will be held under the theme ‘Botswana Fashion Industry Rollbacks, Triumphs, and A Community to our Sustainability Story’.

This time around the Batho Fashion held a different kind of casting auditions, different from the traditional casting.

Models were provided with food and alcohol something that is uncommon in runway modeling, to ease off their nerves as it’s some of the contributing factors to not making it through the auditions.

The founder and director of Batho Fashion, Emmanuel Kaenda explained that this set up allows them to see models in a relaxed and authentic environment.

“The reason why we call this a casting experience we looking for brands, building brands. We do this by helping individuals to commercialize their brands, that’s why we calling it a casting experience, it’s not an ordinary audition we are creating an experience, that’s why we have drinks, food and even judges going around electing and interacting with models, with that that now we see more characters we are not only casting the good walk, we are looking into more than that,” he said.

He also revealed that they are looking for 15 female and 10 male models that will be showcasing international and local designs, while also capturing interest of modeling agencies.

“We have invited some of the best modeling agencies in the world to come and be part of the event with hope that they would be interested in some of the models who will be showcasing at the event,” he concluded.