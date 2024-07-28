President Masisi increases prize money for the Arts Festival Awards

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has implored young people to recognise the arts as a way of making a living and creating employment, not just for leisure and cultural preservation.

“I urge every one of us to adopt a growth mind-set towards the arts. It is crucial to recognise the arts not just for leisure and cultural preservation but also as vital sources of income and employment, particularly for our youth, as we diversify our economy,” said the president during the 2024 National Arts Festival awards ceremony, which was held on Monday, July 15th at Gaborone International Convention Centre under the theme “The Creative Economy: Botswana’s Economic Future Redefined” or “Tlhabololo ya Itsholelo ka Dikgwebo Tsa Botaki le Bodiragatsi.”

The theme Masisi noted strongly aligns with Pillar 1 of the national vision, which emphasises the societal obligation to foster and develop creative industries, recognising their potential to generate economic growth and diversity.

Masisi also stated that people should be smart, brave, and daringly innovative in exploring new ways to commercialise cultural products and artefacts, which is why he decided to increase this year’s prize money.

”I am pleased with the increased prize money, with the top award rising from P30, 000.00 to P50, 000.00. This reflects that if we all raise our level of commitment to support and reward artistic excellence, this country can go far,” he said.

Meanwhile 61 winners in various categories were awarded with trophies and cash prizes, with individual winners receiving P30, 000 and groups receiving P50,000.

The president also stated that innovation and creativity should be adequately recognised in all economic areas.

“As a State Party to the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, Botswana is committed to fostering innovation and benefiting from digital transformation. I wish to implore all government agencies and other sectors to increase their resources towards digitalisation, including harnessing it in advancing the creative sector. Policies and measures supporting this trajectory will drive growth in our cultural and creative spaces,” said Masisi.