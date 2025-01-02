Boyfriend stabs lover to death

Police have arrested a 20- year-old man for the murder of his 19- year-old girlfriend that occured early this morning at Legonono ward in Letlhakeng.

Letlhakeng police Assistant Superintendent Lekopanye Molwantwa said the incident occurred around 0100 hrs and was reported later around 0300 hrs.

” According to the information we have, the duo were from entertainment and they delayed to go home. They were only two walking home when the boy allegedly committed the crime, stabbing his girlfriend with a sharp instrument,” explained ASP Molwantwa.

The suspect is said to have accused his lover of cheating on him and ended her life using a knife.

After he committed the gruesome incident, the young man went to inform his friend who then phoned the suspect’s father and informed him of the shattering news.

The suspect later went home where his relatives apprehended him and phoned the police who took him to the holding cells.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon.