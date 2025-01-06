Son remanded for torching mother’s house

A woman from Sojwe’s Maribana ward has been left homeless after her violent son set her house ablaze on New Year’s Day.

The enraged 25-year-old Kago Kesalemang burnt down his mother Mmaopene Kesalemang’s bedroom after she rebuked him for keeping his girlfriend and children home late into the evening.

According to the police, after the mother complained and asked his son to release the girlfriend to go home, he took a spade smashing the house windows, and the mother escaped and reported the matter to the police.

While still at the police station, Mmaopene received a call from a neighbor informing her that her house was on fire.

The police swiftly accompanied her to the scene where they found the house already burnt to the ground.

The police arrested Kesalemang immediately and he was remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“I pray that I shouldn’t be remanded in custody. I didn’t burn the house; it’s just the police allegations. They didn’t give me time to meet the parents and explain to them what had transpired,” remorsefully pleaded Kesalemang.

Kesalemnag’s pleas were however not good enough to convince Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi who ruled that he sent to prison.

“On the basis of the evidence given by the investigating officer, I find it in the best interest of justice and the society to remand you in custody,” concluded Magistrate Setshedi.

Kesalemang is scheduled to appear for mention on January 23rd, 2025.