Mayor calls for fresh minds at GCC

The newly elected Gaborone City Mayor, Oarabile Motlaleng, has announced plans to request permission from the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, to assemble his own team.

Motlaleng expressed concerns over the competence and commitment of some existing staff during a meet-and-greet session with the media at Cresta President Hotel on Thursday morning.

“I’m going to request Hon. Motshegwa to give the go-ahead for me to select my own team, people I trust and who share the same vision for our city’s prosperity,” said Motlaleng. “Some of the people I currently work with don’t align with my vision, and I want to bring in individuals who are hungry to see Gaborone thrive.”

When questioned about potential accusations of nepotism, the mayor clarified that the move is not about hiring friends or family but introducing fresh talent to the city council.

“No one is going to lose their job, they will simply be transferred or promoted. Our focus is on merit. There are skilled individuals out there with ideas that align with my vision, and those are the people we need to bring on board,” he said.

Motlaleng also revealed that the council is grappling with significant financial challenges. He noted that in December last year, the council had to seek financial assistance to pay off some of its debts.

He identified pressing issues such as potholes, inadequate drainage systems, and malfunctioning streetlights as priorities for the council.

“We are still recovering from the financial mess we inherited, but addressing infrastructure problems like potholes and streetlights is at the top of our agenda,” Motlaleng stated.

The mayor appealed to business owners to support the council by maintaining infrastructure near their premises.

“The roads, drainage systems, and potholes around businesses are used by both customers and owners. It’s in their interest to help maintain these areas,” he urged.

Motlaleng concluded by pledging to publish a detailed roadmap of the council’s plans and provide six-monthly updates to ensure transparency and accountability.