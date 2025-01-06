Court files perish in a suspected arson

Tribal Administration offices at Mokobeng Kgotla and an adjacent police post were set ablaze just two days before New Year’s Day, in a brazen act of arson.

The village of Mokobeng, located near Chadibe and approximately 16 kilometers from Sefhare, was rocked by the early morning inferno.

Residents responded to calls for help and managed to extinguish the flames before the fire could spread to a second block housing the court bailiff’s office and the chief’s offices.

Botswana Police Service spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed the incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m.

“I can confirm that the offices burnt yesterday. A passerby saw the fire and alerted the people. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered that the Tribal Administration offices, which also house the police office, were on fire. We suspect foul play since there are suspicions of a break-in,” explained Bagali.

A night-watchman who had just completed his shift, reportedly heard an explosion and noticed massive smoke billowing from the building.

The police office was already reduced to ashes by the time community members managed to contain the flames in the court clerk’s office, where furniture, stationery, and court records were destroyed.

The incident has left the community reeling as police sniff for answers.

Court dockets in both offices were reportedly burnt beyond recognition, with the exact number of destroyed files still under investigation.

“We are yet to establish what really transpired. A lot of documents were lost, including potentially sensitive court cases. Only investigations will reveal the extent of the damage,” added Senior Superintendent Bagali.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the suspects remain at large.

The police have pleaded with anyone with information about the arson to come forward.