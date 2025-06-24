Mokotedi eyes BNF publicity office

I’m not driven by ambition, only the call to serve

Known for his fiery student activism and legal prowess, attorney Kago Rapula Mokotedi is a familiar name when it comes to matters of political activism.

During his days at University of Botswana he was suspended five times for student-led strikes by the then UB Vice Chancellor, Prof Thabo Fako, and successfully defended each time by lawyer-turned-politician Duma Boko.

Now, as he navigates his way up the political ladder, Mokotedi is vying for the role of Publicity Secretary of the Botswana National Front (BNF).

The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the youthful political firebrand to unpack his motivation, vision, and thoughts on the future of the BNF and the UDC.

What inspired you to run for the position of Publicity Secretary of the BNF at this point in your political journey?

I was approached by many comrades, young and old, to avail myself to be the Spokesperson of our glorious movement. In my political teachings, I was taught by the late Dr Elmon Tafa that a cadre does not deploy himself; he is deployed by the organization to serve. As a disciplined cadre, I accepted the calling to be deployed in that capacity. I accepted the calling to serve because our organization requires its sons and daughters to step up and advance its ideas and the struggle for true emancipation of our people. It was also a natural political progression. Remember I served as UBSRC President during my student days and served as an Interim President of the BNFYL a few years back. Navigate

What unique qualities or experiences do you bring to the position that set you apart from other candidates?

I served twice in the UBSRC and also sat in the highest structure of the BNF between Congresses, the Central Committee. I am a product of the BNF study groups under the tutelage of Dr Tafa. My active participation in the internal ideological and political debates in the BNF is well known to BNF members. I literally grew up in the BNF structures and believe that I possess the requisite institutional memory and knowledge of the BNF. I was previously assigned to represent BNF at international platforms such as the YCL conference in Cape Town which shows the trust and confidence the BNF has on me.

How does your vision for the BNF’s communication strategy align with the broader goals of the party?

My vision for the BNF communication strategy will be informed by the collective wisdom of the Central committee. I am a firm proponent of collective responsibility. When the CC formulates the party communication strategy, I will argue for a modern, agile, adaptive and responsive communication strategy that appeals to the grassroots, peasants, youth, old and all sectors of society. The BNF communication strategy under my stewardship must propagate the liberating gospel of the BNF. It must reconnect BNF with its traditional base – the grassroots, peasants and the working class.

Looking at the nature of your work will you have enough time for the party duties?

My work as an attorney has never interfered with my party responsibilities and tasks. In fact, I can say this without any fear of contradiction, besides President Advocate Duma Boko, no BNF attorney has represented BNF at court more than me. Successfully so for that matter. In the lead up to the 2019 general elections, BNF primary elections disputes ended up at the High Court and Moeti Mohwasa and the CC appointed me to represent the BNF at court in about 10 cases and I won all of them. So my work as an attorney will complement my work as the party spokesperson.

With your rich political background and sharp brains, don’t you think you deserve a better position than the one you are eyeing?

As said before, I am a disciplined cadre of the BNF. I am not driven by political ambition or careerism. Any position that BNF members will elect me into, I will graciously accept and serve my organization that I joined 18 years ago when it was not fashionable to be associated with the BNF.

BNF is divided between two lobbies, what does that mean?

The lobbylists are nothing but temporary platforms which will dissolve immediately after Congress. The lobbies represent different thinking in advancing the BNF and its Social Democratic Program. As a broad church, lobbies are inevitable and it means that there is a healthy internal democracy and diverse thinking which must be encouraged.

What made you align with the lobby you are under?

I agree with the ideological grounding of the comrades that I associate with for purposes of the elections. I know many of the comrades and know their track record in the BNF. I believe that leadership must grow organically in the movement in a bottom-up direction. In my view, a leader must serve at a Cell, Ward, constituency, region, YL then Central Committee. This guards’ against derailing the party and its ideological posture. In my respective view, it is suicidal for a progressive party such as the BNF to elect leadership without experience of grassroots activism and experience in serving in lower party structures. This is the practice of any progressive party with left inclinations in the entire word.

There is talk of compromise, are you willing to go that route?

⁠I am pro-compromise. I support it wholeheartedly. A compromise will assist the movement to close ranks and unite behind our President in delivering the promises of the second Republic.

How do you plan to involve BNF veterans and emerging voices in shaping the party’s narrative?

Veterans are an important component of our party. They are the repositories of BNF knowledge and teachings. I will engage them for guidance on tactics and strategies to disseminate the BNF gospel.

Any plans of leading the BNF in the future?

Hahaha no one knows what the future holds. I cannot plan to lead the BNF in the future. It will be revolutionary indiscipline to do so. It is the movement that deploys its cadres in leadership positions. If the movement was to deploy me in the future to lead it, I will accept such deployment with humility and a sense of responsibility and duty to serve.

How do you see the future of UDC?

The UDC’s future largely depends on its ability to deliver on its progressive promises to our people and its continued stability under the able leadership of President Boko. So far the UDC has shown a bold commitment and political will to deliver on its manifesto promises despite the prevailing economic climate. The UDC future looks promising and if the current momentum is sustained, our people will give us a resounding mandate in 2029 and beyond.