We want justice

Family seeks answers after daughter(7) dies in shocking hostel horror.

A family in Letlhakane is demanding answers from the government following the tragic death of their 7-year-old daughter, Baone Ngongorego, at Khwee Primary School hostels on June 13th.

According to the family, Baone died while trying to escape after other children allegedly saw a “hairy creature.” They claim she died after falling between a dilapidated bed with a hole and exposed wires, which fatally cut her neck.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of the morning, in complete darkness as the lights in the hostel are not working. Family spokesperson and uncle, Jobe Ngongorego, said they were told that Baone screamed for help and her hostel mates attempted to pull her to safety. However, because her head was stuck between the old bed frame and was too dark to see clearly, the children believed the creature was pulling her from the other side.

The distressed uncle explained that this led the children to pull even harder, tragically severing her neck veins.

The family is demanding a full investigation and is questioning the absence of both the security guard and caretaker at the time of the incident. They have a meeting scheduled with government officials today to seek answers.

