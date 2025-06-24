Mum on bail to bond with baby she dumped in pit latrine

Remanded in custody since late December, a young mother has been released on bail to bond with the baby she allegedly dumped down a pit latrine.

Kadimo Koorapetse, 28, breathed a huge sigh of relief on Tuesday, when Molepolole Magistrates Court granted her temporary freedom to be reunited with the now six-month-old child she is accused of trying to kill.

The Hatsalatladi native, who has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, is said to have been impregnated by a married man.

Fearing a possible ‘marriage wrecking’ lawsuit from the baby-daddy’s wife, Koorapestse allegedly disposed of her new born child not long after giving birth.

The offence occurred on 27 December 2024, during a family gathering to unveil a tombstone.

The infant was rescued by a startled relative, who heard the baby’s weak cries coming from the traditional toilet. After rescuing the child, they swiftly alerted the police.

Since their near brush with death, the child has remained in care at a children’s centre in Molepolole.

Mother and baby were handed a second shot at love this week, with both the court and the state in agreement that this was best for both.

Confirming he had no qualms with the decision, the prosecutor Sergeant Koketso Motshoganetsi said, “I do not object to the accused being granted bail. I will file the reports from the social worker and psychiatric. The child has to bond with the mother; they have not been together for five months.”

To be certain all relevant procedures were taken to ensure the child’s safety, the Magistrate also called for the social welfare officer’s opinion. The officer sided with the police on the issue of bail and Koorapetse was allowed to go.

She returns to court on 15 September.