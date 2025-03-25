Maphongo’s Dual Legacy

A businessman of repute, Thata Father Maphongo, made it to the political landscape in 2019, arriving at the Gaborone City Council (GCC) as a specially nominated councillor. For two and a half years, he served the city council as its executive Mayor, an opportunity he cherishes greatly since his philosophy is all about serving the people. Known for founding Bayport Financial Services from scratch and positioning it as one of the leading financial service providers locally, Maphongo has solidified his reputation as a shrewd businessman. Post-politics, the Shashe-Mooke native has returned to the corporate world doing what he knows best. In this week’s edition, The Voice Reporter, BAITSHEPI SEKGWENG, had a tell-it-all interview with the former mayor as he shared insights into his journey, challenges, and vision for the future.

Who is Father Maphongo outside the corporate walls of Bayport Financial Services?

I grew up like any other Motswana, looking after my father’s cattle. I started working a long time ago, and in 2005, I started my own business, which is still running today. It employs a significant number of people and has over 15 branches across the country. I’ve been involved in various community services, supported past presidents, and I’m also ready to support the current government.

What motivated your decision to transition from politics to focusing entirely on your business ventures?

Sometimes, being offered a political office is an opportunity to serve the community and the public, and that was my reason for getting involved—I wanted to serve the people. I did my best without being partisan and worked hard to serve the community as mayor. We focused on developing Gaborone and delivering essential services to residents.

Is there any link between business and politics?

As for politics contributing to business, I wouldn’t say there is any direct connection. I’ve always kept business separate from politics, so no benefit was gained from being involved in politics. There should be no direct connection, and it’s important to maintain that separation. However, this doesn’t mean corporations shouldn’t support government initiatives when appropriate—the two must remain distinct.

What was the biggest challenge you faced when moving from public service to the private sector?

Challenges are always present. One has to consider whether the goals we set out to achieve were fulfilled. I was in office during the time when Covid-19 was causing significant disruption, which limited my ability to act. Although there were projects lined up, the key challenge was whether there were sufficient finances to support them, which became a major constraint.

What vision do you have for Bayport Financial Services, and how do you plan to maintain its growth and impact in the financial services sector?

I’m a director and work with a management team that oversees the company, but like any other business, we aim for growth. While I won’t go into the strategic details, we are ambitious and focused on expanding locally. If opportunities for growth arise outside the local market, we are open to exploring them. We are always on the lookout for opportunities to expand.

What are the key differences between leading in the public sector versus the private sector?

These are two distinct sectors. The public sector is large and complex, while the private sector tends to be less complex, allowing for certain efficiencies to be implemented more easily. This doesn’t mean there are no efficiencies in the public sector, but due to its size, it can sometimes be challenging to get things done. In the private sector, decisions are made and implemented more quickly, while in the public sector, there is a step-by-step process that must be followed, which cannot be ignored due to governance requirements.

What influenced your chosen career path?

I hold a dual major in Accounting and Information Systems, along with a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management. My work life was centered around computer systems and accounting, thus my last job was with Botswana Building Society, which influenced my career path, hence I started a financial services company.

How do you define success for yourself, and do you believe you’ve achieved it?

I wouldn’t say I have succeeded in life; it’s a journey that one must undertake. I believe it’s the people I work with and interact with who can truly assess whether I’ve succeeded or not. But I’m still striving to fulfill goals I intended to reach. Keep in mind that establishing a successful company doesn’t mean everything has been accomplished. We continue to seek new opportunities and strive for even better outcomes. As an entrepreneur, the journey never stops, and right now, I’m exploring other areas.

What have been the most pivotal moments in your life that shaped who you are today?

Sometimes, you’re pushed into certain situations. When I started my company, my previous employer was facing challenges, and during that period, people were allowed to leave. It was at that moment I realized I needed to start something new. That became my driving force, and I haven’t looked back since.

How do you balance the demands of running a successful business with your personal life and family commitments?

It’s a difficult one because you have to make time for both family and business. I have three lovely daughters whom I give my time to, but it doesn’t mean that the business aspect has to suffer. So, I strive to give both equal attention.

How would you like to be remembered, both as a public figure and as a businessman?

I think, for me, the things which are important is being able to deliver—corrupt-free and issues of governance and integrity are important to me—that’s how I want to be remembered. I want to be seen as someone who supports those in leadership.

Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently in your career or personal life?

I served in public office for two and a half years, and part of that time was spent learning the processes. I believe there are things that could have been done differently to improve efficiency—the government is a large organization. At the council level, there was discussion about the executive mayor not being able to make certain decisions without referring them to the ministry for approval. While there’s nothing wrong with referring issues to higher offices, it can negatively impact the delivery of services.

Have you taken on a mentorship role for young entrepreneurs or aspiring politicians, and what advice do you often give them?

Separate your business from politics, and when you start a business, be prepared to face challenges. Be ready to learn from failure—it is a part of entrepreneurship.

Outside of work, what are your hobbies or passions that people might not know about?

I recently started playing golf and soccer. At one point, I was involved in the management of Township Rollers. As for moraka, it’s a given for any Motswana man, so I visit my cattle post monthly to check on my cattle and small stock.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I’m usually quite busy, juggling meetings and traveling to places where business opportunities arise.

Are there any books, podcasts, or resources that have had a significant impact on your thinking or career?

In business, you’re always seeking new ideas, so I read a variety of books, mainly business-related, which I dive into to expand my knowledge.

Any individuals you can pinpoint as your role models?

I think I look for good leadership in people; I have seen some good will from our local political leaders but let me not mention names.

Given another chance to lead in a public office, are you willing to grab the opportunity?

That is a calling. If the leadership find it fitting to assign me, I will gladly take it up. To lead is to give back to the community.

If you could share one piece of advice with the younger generation, what would it be?

It is important to work hard and believe in yourself—it’s not easy out there. Education is key, so you have to do whatever you can. Nowadays, programs are available online, so I will encourage anyone to study and learn new skills.

Thank God it’s Friday, what are you looking forward to this weekend?

I’m going to my cattle post; I haven’t been there in the past two months.