Cooking with King B

*From the Airwaves to Hospitality

If you’re familiar with Botswana’s entertainment scene, then you definitely know this bubbly, eccentric, larger-than-life character.

Loungo Andre Pitse, aka “King B,” is a force of nature, a go-getter and an unapologetic dreamer who has achieved nearly everything he has set his sights on.

From television and radio to fashion red carpets and corporate MC gigs, King B has been a revelation, a class act and a born winner.

In this Big Interview, King B opens up about transitioning from life in front of the cameras to getting his hands dirty building something that can outlive the spotlight; his newest venture, Soya Restaurant in the CBD.

He speaks candidly about growth, pressure, discipline, and why hospitality is not just “another hustle,” but a serious legacy move.

There’s heart, humour, and refreshing honesty that reminds us that behind the brand is a man betting on himself and on Botswana.

Compliments of the new season. Who is Loungo Andre Pitse right now, in one sentence?

I am a storyteller with receipts, building a life where media opens doors and business keeps them open.

You’ve worn many hats, TV and radio host, actor, entrepreneur. Which one feels most “you”?

Hosting, because it’s live and you can’t hide. But entrepreneurship is the one that’s really teaching me who I am.

Where did the name King B come from?

A young boy at Nanogang CJSS named me King B while I was hosting My African Dream, because my co-host at the time, Bonolo Magowe, was nicknamed Queen B.

Have you ever been known as Queen B?

I’m forever Queen B beacuse I’m the head Beyhiver. Beyoncé all the way. The artist of my life.

What are some of your most memorable moments on air, as an MC, and at your restaurant?

Hosting the Yarona FM Music Awards with Bonang Matheba, and moderating a film and TV workshop with Connie Ferguson and the late Shona Ferguson.

At the restaurant, it’s every genuine “thank you” from customers and constructive feedback that helps us grow.

Let’s talk Soya Restaurant in the CBD. Why hospitality, and why now?

Because food is community. I wanted a business that serves people every day, not only when I’m on air or on stage. But it didn’t start with Soya. It began with AYOBA. I’m still part of that business, and that’s where my real love for being a restaurateur started.

What experience are you offering at Soya?

My team and I are building a warm, premium, yet unpretentious space with good background music, excellent service, and food that feels like home. I’m fortunate to have a brilliant co-director, Amu. She’s a foodie, and so am I.

You can hold meetings here, catch up with friends, or simply relax. We’re serious about food being done right and tasting even better. We’re learning and growing every day.

What does the name “Soya” mean to you beyond the signboard?

It’s a statement simple, memorable, and familiar. One of our business partners actually came up with the name. At first, I was skeptical (laughs), but when you say it a few times, it sounds like a song. We wanted a name people could say naturally: “Let’s meet at Soya.”

In entertainment people clap. In hospitality, people complain. How are you handling that reality?

(Laughs) Hospitality humbles you fast. You learn systems, speed, and consistency and you learn to fix things without taking it personally.

What’s the biggest misconception about celebrities starting businesses?

That fame runs the business. It doesn’t; perations do. Fame may bring the first visit; quality brings the second.

Give us a real behind the scenes moment that tested you at Soya.

When you realise you can’t “vibe” your way through stock control and staffing. That’s when we tightened the business side numbers, training, accountability. You can’t cheat systems; they always catch up with you.

You’re known for a vibrant social presence. How do you separate networking from noise?

I’m intentional now. If it doesn’t align with my brand, my values, or the business, I respectfully keep it moving.

You’ve built a strong public identity. What does King B protect privately?

My peace. The public gets the performance; my inner circle gets the person.

When did you realise you wanted to be a household name beyond entertainment?

The moment I understood that the spotlight is seasonal, and that when used correctly, it can turn you into an icon but a strong business can feed generations. My vision isn’t bigger; it’s quality.

Acting and hosting require confidence. Business requires patience. Which challenged you more?

Business because it exposes every weakness. If you’re not disciplined, it will embarrass you loudly.

What do you think you do better than most hosts in the region?

I listen. People think hosting is about talking it’s not. It’s about reading energy, asking the right follow-up questions, and making people feel safe enough to be real.

What role has Botswana played in shaping your ambition?

Botswana taught me resilience. We’re a small market, so you work harder to be seen but when you’re good, you stand out anywhere.

What keeps you grounded when the social scene gets loud?

Routine, quiet mornings, checking in with family, and reminding myself that I’m building not just appearing.

What habit did you have to unlearn as you grew into entrepreneurship?

Doing everything myself. I had to learn systems and trust. Leadership isn’t control it’s direction.

What’s your love language in friendships, business, and life?

Consistency and intention. I value people who show up, not just when it’s exciting.

It’s the New Year. Why do you believe 2026 will be a better year for you?

Because I’m entering it with structure. The vision is clear: grow Soya with my team, sharpen my media work, and build partnerships that match my level.

What should people expect from King B this year?

More intentional visibility. Curated hosting and acting work, stronger brand collaborations, and Soya becoming a true CBD hotspot defined by consistency, great service, and memorable experiences.

What do you want people to say about Loungo five years from now?

That he didn’t just entertain he built. That I made my mother and Botswana proud. I want to leave my footprints in the sands of Botswana’s history and legacy and I’m only getting started.

Finally, it’s Thank God It’s Friday (TGIF). What are your weekend plans?

Recovery mode after the festive season. I’ll be home all weekend binge-watching a great Netflix show, relaxing, maybe even getting a pedicure and a facial.