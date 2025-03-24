Bagwasi smashes SA’s Moyo in knockout shocker

Botswana’s rising boxing star, Kagiso Bagwasi, delivered a stunning performance at the World Sports Betting Tournament in South Africa last Saturday.

The tournament, titled ‘The Storm’, featured nine intense bouts, with Bagwasi stepping into the ring for the sixth fight of the night against South African boxing sensation Almighty Moyo.

In an electrifying display of skill and preparation, Bagwasi secured victory with a technical knockout (TKO) in under a minute of the first round.

This remarkable win marks his third TKO since turning professional in 2018 and solidifies his unbeaten record in the 66kg welterweight division.

Bagwasi, who fights under Drag Boxing Club, revealed that his team received an invitation from a South African matchmaker to participate in the prestigious tournament.

Reflecting on the fight, he acknowledged Moyo’s impressive track record, noting that his opponent had won six out of his seven career fights via knockout.

“It was a big fight. Moyo is a respected boxer in South Africa, and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Despite his strength, he didn’t do his homework on me; he stuck to his usual fighting style, expecting another knockout. My team and I, however, were well-prepared. We studied his moves and had a game plan in place, which paid off,” Bagwasi said.

Beyond his victory, Bagwasi saw the tournament as an opportunity to gain valuable experience and network with some of the best professional boxers in the region.

“South Africa is far ahead of us when it comes to professional boxing. Their system allows for growth and attracts sponsorships, which helps the sport flourish,” he noted.

The undefeated fighter also pointed out the challenges hindering the progress of professional boxing in Botswana.

“The sport isn’t gaining momentum here because of politics. There’s too much disruption, preventing it from reaching its full potential. In South Africa, there is unity, and that helps them move forward,” he lamented.